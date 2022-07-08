HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is inviting the public to view an online plan display regarding the project to replace the Route 3022 Maclay Street Bridge over the Northern Southern Rail Yard in Harrisburg.

PennDOT has also announced an in-person meeting for July 19.

The project extends from Maclay Street/7th Street intersection to Julia Street, which is half a block west of Cameron Street. Maclay Street is a vital street in the city, especially for emergency services, Capital Area Transit (CAT), and local school busses.

The bridge that is in place was built in 1940 and is in poor condition. The bridge carries an average of over 25,000 vehicles a day.

As part of the project, the width of the bridge will be increased from 62 feet to 86 feet. The new bridge will carry five 11-foot-wide lanes, two six-foot-wide bike lanes, and two eight-foot-wide sidewalks.

Construction will be performed in stages while keeping three lanes of traffic and at least one sidewalk in each stage. The temporary lane configuration will carry two lanes of traffic westbound into the city and one lane of traffic eastbound out of the city.

The purpose of the plan display is to introduce the project and solicit public input, questions, or concerns regarding the project.

A digital version of this plan display will be available to view online from July 8 to Aug. 5, An in-person open house plan display will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the Farms Show Complex in Harrisburg.

Constructions is set to begin in 2024 and end in 2026. To see the online plans and an overview for the project, click here.