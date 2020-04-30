‘Operation Hill Fire’ results in numerous arrests in local drug trafficking operation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal complaints and obtained arrests warrants for 23 people as part of “Operation Hill Fire.” This was the result of a yearlong drug trafficking investigation.

Since April of 2019, the Pennsylvania State Police, working with the Dauphin County Drug Task Force and other law enforcement agencies, dedicated thousands of hours to uncovering evidence of an extensive drug-trafficking organization in the City of Harrisburg.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s office says this organization has distributed large quantities of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana. The occurrence of these arrests during the COVID-19 pandemic was unintentional, but necessary.

They say the investigation began before the outbreak of the coronavirus but due to the extensive resources invested in this case, as well as the serious nature of the offenses committed, they needed to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion.

The defendants continued to operate their drug-trafficking organization despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, officials say.

The service of search warrants as part of this investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 200 grams of fentanyl, 600 grams of cocaine, 525 packets of synthetic marijuana, a money counting machine, five handguns, one AR rifle, and two stolen ATVs. In addition, officers seized over $32,000 in cash and seven vehicles that were either used in the drug trafficking operation or represented the proceeds of that illegal activity.

The investigations were brought to a conclusion Wednesday with the coordinated service of numerous arrest warrants and search warrants.

“This outstanding investigation validates the dedication and combination of resources combatting drug trafficking in Harrisburg and the Dauphin County area. Thank you to all of the agencies involved and thank you to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office for availing themselves 24/7 throughout the investigation. Numerous agencies worked together toward the common goal of improving the quality of life in our communities. As evidenced today, those responsible for the distribution of narcotics will be held accountable; our work will continue. The Pennsylvania State Police remains committed to drug enforcement and encourages public assistance in the form of tips regarding drug activity in their communities,” Captain Kreg S. Rodrigues, Director of the Drug Law Enforcement Division of the Pennsylvania State Police, said.

Charges were filed against the following 23 individuals:

1. Carlos Soto-Gonzalez, 41-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity; persons not to possess firearms; unlawful sale of firearm.

2. Luis Alvarez-Hernandez, 35-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.

3. Angel Cintron-Cardona, 24-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.

4. Christopher Vale-Feliciano, 31-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.

5. Gabriel Rodriguez-Quinones, 32-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (pills); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.

6. Heriberto Ortiz-Torres, 31-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine) possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (marijuana); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.

7. Daniel Mejias-Labrador, 32-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin) possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.

8. Paulara Valentin-Rivera, 23-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.

9. Kenneth Cancel-Menendez, 22-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); criminal conspiracy (Persons not to Possess Firearms); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations.

10. Kevin Ponce Garcia, 25-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations.

11. Jeffrey Pagan Archeval, 35-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations.

12. Omar Alvarado-Ortiz, 26-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations.

13. Edwin Perez-Baez, 28-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine); criminal conspiracy (unlawful sale of firearm); corrupt organizations.

14. Roberto Colon, 32-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations.

15. Christopher Rivera, 27-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations.

16. Angelica Lugo Lopez, 29-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations.

17. Mariely Torres Santiago, 22-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.

18. Braulio Ponce Ramos, 38-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (marijuana); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations.

19. Adneryz Jordan-Quiles, 28-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.

20. Nathan Beckfield, 46-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin); criminal use of communication facility.

21. Paul Klinger, 30-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin); criminal use of communication facility.

22. Ramon Rosario (“Weechi”)—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations.

23. Jose Borges-Muniz, 27-years-old—Charges: criminal conspiracy (PWID); criminal use of communication facility; corrupt organizations.

The charges noted above are just allegations. Each of the defendants retains the presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.