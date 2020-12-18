Operations return to normal at Harrisburg International Airport after Wednesday snowstorm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, operations returned to normal at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pa.
The airport never fully closed, but all passenger flights were canceled on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning due to the severe winter conditions.
During a typical year, snowstorm cancellations would cause big headaches. This year, though, was less of a hassle due to COVID. According to Scott Miller, spokesperson for HIA, rescheduling passenger flights was much easier than usual.
“All in all, for the first storm of the year, we learned a lot. Things went as well as they could,” Miller said.
HIA was able to keep runways clear for cargo flights, which were only suspended for a short time.
