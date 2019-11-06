Opioid Command Center warns of overdose increases in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Opioid Command Center warns Dauphin County residents of an abnormally high number of drug-related overdoses over the past few days.

Since Saturday, November 2, there have been 24 suspected drug-related overdoses involving various forms of substance use in Dauphin County.

“One overdose is too many, and 24 overdoses in one county over a few days is extremely alarming,” said Ray Barishansky, Incident Commander of the Opioid Command Center. “We are urging anyone struggling with a substance use disorder to seek help. If you call 1-800-622-HELP, professionals are standing by ready to assist and get you connected to resources and treatment. Treatment works and recovery is possible.”

The Opioid Command Center issues EpiCenter alerts to communicate unusually high numbers of emergency room visits for drug-related overdoses to state and local partners, including first responders, hospitals, county drug and alcohol staff, etc. EpiCenter alerts are one of the many initiatives established by the Opioid Command Center to help fight the opioid epidemic.

The Opioid Command Center, established in January 2018 when Gov. Wolf signed the first opioid disaster declaration, meets every week to discuss the opioid crisis. The command center is staffed by faculty from 16 state agencies and the Office of the Attorney General, spearheaded by the departments of Health and Drug and Alcohol Programs.

Data shows that in 2018, more than 4,400 people died from a drug overdose. This represents a nearly 18 percent decrease in drug overdose deaths from 2017.

Work to address the opioid crisis focuses on three areas: prevention, rescue, and treatment.

Efforts over the past four years, working with state agencies, local, regional and federal officials, have resulted in significant action to address the opioid crisis.

Recent efforts include:

Distributing kits of naloxone to Pennsylvanians.

The Prescription Drug Monitoring Program has reduced opioid prescriptions.

The Opioid Data Dashboard and Data Dashboard 2.0 is providing data regarding prevention, rescue, and treatment.

The waiver of birth certificate fees for those with opioid use disorder.

Health care professionals have been visited and provided training on how to prescribe opioids cautiously and judiciously.

Drug take-back boxes.

The Get Help Now Hotline.

The state prison system has expanded its Medication-Assisted Treatment program.

Licensed physicians or prescribers have been disciplined for wrongful practice over the past two years.

Several agencies have worked together to collaborate on the seizure and destruction of illicit opioids across Pennsylvania.

The coordination commercial providers have expanded access to naloxone and mental health care.

Naloxone has been made available to first responders.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s response to the opioid crisis visit www.pa.gov/opioids.