HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sunday, April 19 is Orthodox Easter. The blessing of Easter baskets is a long-standing tradition, but because of the pandemic, a local church had to come up with a new way to celebrate.

Easter baskets containing various prepared foods are a way to celebrate the end of the Lenten Fast. One of Harrisburg’s four Eastern Orthodox parishes, Christ the Savior Church, had a drive-thru basket blessing.

The church is located at 5501 Locust Lane in Colonial Park.