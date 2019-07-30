Others claim beatings at Dauphin County Prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More people have come forward with allegations of beatings by correctional officers in Dauphin County Prison.

Jimmy Silvis says he is not surprised by recent allegations of excessive force by correctional officers at the prison. He says he was beaten by two or three guards after he called one of them “sweet pea” during his brief stay at the prison in early 2018.

“I was thrown down to the floor,” Silvis said. “Mace was sprayed in my face and I was punched several times on my way to the hole.”

Silvis says he constantly thinks about what happened.

“I live with it every day,” he said. “I try to not to think about it, but

it always comes back.”

Silvis filed a complaint with the district attorney’s office. District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed an investigation took place but no wrongdoing

was found.

Silvis says a lot of inmates refuse to report incidents of abuse because they fear long term retaliation.