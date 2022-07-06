HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is bringing its youth program to Harrisburg for the first time.

The Outdoor Corps gives young people the chance to get work experience and job training while working on conservation projects across the state.

Officials hope this encourages a career in conservation.

“We try to introduce the crew to all those opportunities so they might see themselves in that future. This, meeting the young people today and listening to them, I could definitely picture them in different roles, so there’s a place really for everybody,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

The program lasts six weeks. Officials hope Harrisburg will become a permanent piece.