Over 310,000 Pennsylvanians receive rebates early to provide support during pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 310,000 Pennsylvanians have received their rebates early through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, according to Governor Wolf and Treasurer Joe Torsella.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program provides support to older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities.

Governor Wolf called on the Department of Revenue, the agency that administers the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, to work with the Treasury Department to issue rebates before July 1.

The Wolf Administration says today is typically the earliest day that rebates can be issued under Pennsylvania law. However, the signing in May of Act 20 of 2020 allowed rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2019 to be issued earlier than normal to provide financial support to eligible Pennsylvanians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These rebates on property taxes and rent have added importance this year, because they have provided support to our older and vulnerable residents at a time when they may need it most,” said Gov. Wolf. “I thank Treasurer Torsella and the department for distributing the rebates earlier than normal. We will keep that hard work going in the coming weeks so that we continue delivering rebates to older Pennsylvanians and others who benefit from this program.”

“Treasury has worked tirelessly knowing how important each rebate is to so many Pennsylvanians during what is an already difficult time,” said Treasurer Torsella. “Nearly $162 million in payments have been distributed a month and a half ahead of the usual July 1 start date. Treasury is grateful to the General Assembly for the swift action to help this coordinated effort and will continue to work closely with the governor’s administration to process rebate payments making sure those that benefit from the PTRR program receive them quickly.”

Revenue and Treasury officials are also reminding claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program that the process for distributing rebates is different than in prior years. Although 311,785 rebates have been issued, there are still claims that are being processed.

It’s free to apply for a rebate, and claimants who need help with their application forms should know that free assistance is available at locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices , local Area Agencies on Aging , senior centers and state legislators’ offices. Claimants are encouraged to call ahead to make sure that the location they plan to visit has resumed operations.

“We recognize that many people who benefit from this program have been staying at home while the locations where they typically go for assistance with their applications have been closed,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “We want claimants to know that we are here to help them file their application forms, whether that is over the phone or at one of our district offices.”

The Department of Revenue website has the Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim form (PA-1000) and related information.

