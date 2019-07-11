Coroner IDs man fatally shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County Coroner has released the name of a man who died after a shooting in the city late Wednesday.

Jerron Lewis, 27, was shot multiple times in the 1600 block of Zarker Street around 10:45 p.m. and died at a hospital a short time later.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick could not provide details but said he believes drugs were involved.

“If you look at these shootings, it’s not the gun that’s the problem, it’s the activities of the individuals that cause this to happen, and I think that’s the bigger conversation that we have to have,” Hetrick said.

Police have announced no suspects or arrests.

Investigators were on the scene until 2:30 a.m. and towed away a small green sedan. The investigation appeared to center around one house.

Anyone with information should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.