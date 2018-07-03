Harrisburg

Overturned trailer closes I-83 on-ramp for morning drive

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - An overturned trailer delayed the morning commute for some drivers in Lower Paxton Township.

A dump truck was pulling the trailer when it overturned and dumped a skid loader on the ramp from Union Deposit Road to Interstate 83 South.

The accident closed the ramp just after 8 a.m.

No one was injured.

