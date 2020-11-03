P.J. Whelihan’s opens on Union Deposit Road in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — P.J. Whelihan’s newest location on Union Deposit Road in Dauphin County is officially open for business.

P.J.’s opened Monday, Nov. 2, and replaced the T.G.I Friday’s that used to be at the same location. The new restaurant and pub has a list of local and domestic beer and plenty of televisions to choose from.

The CEO says bringing this restaurant chain to Dauphin County was the right choice.

“We came out and took a look at it. We love the neighborhood, love the busy street here, love the other restaurants across the street–which tells us that it’s a great spot–and we’re excited to be here,” CEO Jim Fris said.

P.J. Whelihan’s is actively hiring new employees, and has many positions available at the new location. For more information, or to apply for a position at the Union Deposit location, visit PJsPub.com.