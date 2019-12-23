PA 225 reopens after closure for downed power lines

UPDATE: Route 225 has reopened, PennDOT said.

DAUPHIN, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are at the scene of downed power lines on PA 225 in Dauphin County.

According to a fire chief, there’s a transmission line down between towers crossing Peters Mountain Road at Elizabeth Avenue.

Officials hope to have the roadway back open around 9 a.m.

PA 225 north is closed between the beginning of PA – 225 and Elizabeth Avenue.

The southbound lanes are closed in Middle Paxton Township between Fourth Street and US 22 West.

