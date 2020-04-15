Pa. airports to receive millions from FAA to help with COVID-19 losses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania airports will receive money from the FAA to help deal with the loss of revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The FAA will award $239,219,867 to 63 airports in the state.
- Franklin County Regional $30,000
- Gettysburg Regional $20,000
- Harrisburg International Airport $9,841,050
- Lancaster Airport $69,000
- Capital City Airport $69,000
- Mifflin County Airport $30,000
The grant money is part of the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.