Pa. airports to receive millions from FAA to help with COVID-19 losses

Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania airports will receive money from the FAA to help deal with the loss of revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FAA will award $239,219,867 to 63 airports in the state.

Local Airport Funding

  • Franklin County Regional $30,000
  • Gettysburg Regional $20,000
  • Harrisburg International Airport $9,841,050
  • Lancaster Airport $69,000
  • Capital City Airport $69,000
  • Mifflin County Airport $30,000

The grant money is part of the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.

