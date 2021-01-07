PA. Attorney General warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

A pharmacist dilutes the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while preparing it to administer to staff and residents at the Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads, a senior living community in Falls Church, Virginia, on December 30, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As COVID-19 vaccine scams around the country increase, Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a statement regarding the scams as vaccine distribution in Pa. increase.

As the COVID-19 vaccine is administered to Pennsylvanians, we believe scammers will begin working overtime to take advantage of consumers and attempt to steal your personal information and your money. Pennsylvanians should remain on guard and report any scams to my office. We are here to help. Attorney General Josh Shapiro

The Attorney General’s office released a list of known COVID-19 scams. Any call claiming that you can cut in line to get the vaccine by paying out of pocket is a scam and should be reported to the Office of the Attorney General.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from your insurance company, hang up and call the number on the back of your medical insurance or prescription card to confirm whether the call is legitimate.

Scammers will claim the costs are covered by insurance, but they need additional information to process the shipment.

Be cautious if you’re being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately.

Always be wary of any unsolicited offers that require you to provide your insurance or doctor’s information.

Scammers are looking to steal consumer’s insurance information, money or both.

Anyone who believes they may have been scammed should file a complaint with the Pa. Office of Attorney General by visiting here.

The Office of Attorney General is committed to protecting Pennsylvania consumers and will investigate any such allegations and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

