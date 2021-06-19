Pa. Auditor General gives back to Harrisburg pantry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Auditor General Timothy Defoor knows the importance of the numbers adding up. And he recently made a donation to help families in need.

Defoor, a graduate of Susquehanna Township High School, donated $7,500 to the HANNA Foundation’s HANNA Pantry, a Central Pa. Food Bank branch that partners with the 2nd most diverse school district in the Commonwealth. Defoor presented the check during the annual Alumni Association and Foundation Charity Golf Tournament.

The HANNA Pantry provides hundreds of meals to families every month. The financial contributions help the pantry purchase food and supplies, and Defoor says despite getting closer to the other side of the pandemic, people are still struggling.

“I saw the need and I felt I needed to step up and do something, and this is a small token of what I could do,” Defoor said.

Defoor says some of his donation will also help buy supplies and equipment for the pantry.

HANNA’s Pantry says the community is welcome to help them feed the nearly one in ten people in South Central Pa. that struggle with hunger. They say a $1 donation can feed a family six meals.