Pa. Auditor General to release finding of Harrisburg School District audit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Auditor General is set to release his department’s final real-time audit for the Harrisburg School District late Tuesday morning.

Auditor General Defoor has already released his findings for a number of other school districts throughout the state.

Defoor will be joined by district officials when he releases his audit of the district later this morning.

The state Department of Education placed the Harrisburg school district into receivership back in 2019. Former state Auditor General Eugene Dispasquale launched a real-time audit of the district shortly before that time.

He previously stated controlling costs is a key part of ensuring money is focused where it needs to be, like in the classroom. Depasquale’s last audit before the position was taken over by Defoor found that many of the recommendations from his earlier audits, highlighting wasted money, had been addressed.

But there was still no accountability for various things including tracking employee vacation or sick leave. He added that changes made were likely resulting in millions of dollars in savings.

