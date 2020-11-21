Pa. budget passes remotely amid COVID spreading through House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the State House were supposed to sit down to discuss the budget deficit but Philadelphia Representative Brian Sims tweeted that there has been a coronavirus outbreak among Republicans in the Pa. House of Representatives.

Republican representative Jim Gregory from Blair County has announced that he tested positive for COVID, his last day inside the capitol was Nov. 10.

With health concerns aside the house was able to vote remotely and did their part to pass the state budget despite the $4.3 billion deficit.

The budget will round out the seven months left in the fiscal year.

The Governor’s office has said that Governor Tom Wolf will be signing the budget into law.