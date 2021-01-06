Pa. Capitol to close on Thursday, officials advise all Capitol staff to work from home

FILE – This Nov. 20, 2019 file photo shows the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania’s once-delayed spring primary in about two weeks will feature legislative and congressional races, a first run for some new paper-record voting systems and the first use of newly legalized mail-in ballots. Voter registration was ending Monday, May 18, 2020 for the June 2 primary, as the latest figures showed Pennsylvanians embracing a new vote-by-mail system. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Capitol officials in Harrisburg announced that the Capitol building would be closed on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Rather than reporting in-person, all Capitol employees were told to work from home.

The Harrisburg staff were also reminded to not report to the building on Thursday whatsoever.

Instead, they were advised to monitor their emails for further instruction.