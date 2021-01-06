Pa. Capitol to close on Thursday, officials advise all Capitol staff to work from home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Capitol officials in Harrisburg announced that the Capitol building would be closed on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Rather than reporting in-person, all Capitol employees were told to work from home.
The Harrisburg staff were also reminded to not report to the building on Thursday whatsoever.
Instead, they were advised to monitor their emails for further instruction.
