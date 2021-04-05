Pa. Capitol welcomes guests for guided tours once again

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania state Capitol is offering guided tours once again.

Throughout the pandemic, state officials and Governor Tom Wolf announced the Capitol would be closed to the general public, which included guided tours and visits to the complex in Harrisburg.

To maintain proper COVID-19 protocols, each tour is limited to 10 people. Guests are required to wear masks and socially distance, as well.

“We were here earlier in the year to see things and we stopped by Valley Forge and everything was closed, but we at least got to walk around. We were going to come here, but we couldn’t, and now we are happy to see the Capitol,” said Carolyn Williams, who is visiting from Arkansas.

Individual tourists are welcome to visit the Capitol, as well. The same COVID precautions apply.