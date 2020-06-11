PA Dairymen’s Association launches new “Dairy Smiles” contest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is launching a new “Dairy Smiles” campaign to celebrate Summer and June Dairy Month.

To enter, anyone 18 years and older is encouraged to share and post their favorite dairy or PA Farm Show milkshake photos between Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 30 on social media with #DairySmiles.

The winner will receive a special “Milkshake Pop Up Party” for 50 people within a 40-mile radius of Harrisburg. The winner must host the party by August 30, 2020.

“We are thrilled to spread extra sunshine and milkshake fun during these challenging times by sharing our delicious and famous PA Dairymen’s milkshakes with folks. We are looking forward to seeing all of the creative and entertaining dairy photos from our fans to celebrate Summer, Dairy Month, and our state’s world-class industry,” said Dave Smith, executive director of PA Dairymen’s Association.

“Imagine a world where you get rewarded for eating delicious dairy foods that produce #DairySmiles. Now you can by simply posting a photo of yourself, your business, family or friends enjoying your favorite dairy products or one of our popular PA Dairymen’s milkshakes. Since ‘Farm Show in June’ was canceled due to COVID-19, everyone has been asking where they can get one of our signature milkshakes. So, in addition to neighborhood and farm market events, we are giving one lucky fan a chance to win a special ‘Milkshake Pop Up Party,’” added Smith.

Winners will be chosen at random and announced on or about July 10. Other prizes include: the delivery of delicious Penn State Creamery ice cream and a PA Dairymen’s Prize Pack featuring t-shirts, signature cups, and more.

For a chance to be featured on PA Dairymen’s Association social media and to win one-of-a-kind prizes and experiences, or to learn more about the contest, visit PADairymens.com.