Pa. Department of Agriculture adopts temporary FDA food labeling policy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture reviewed the Food and Drug Administration’s temporary policy regarding nutrition labeling during the COVID-19 public health crisis, and provided clarity behind new items for sale in Pennsylvania’s grocery stores and restaurants.

“As restaurants comply with orders to offer carry-out services only, many find themselves with excess prepared food and ingredients,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “In an effort to curb food waste, state food safety inspectors will allow restaurants and food manufacturers the flexibility to sell bulk foods and ingredients to their customers without the usual labeling requirements.”

This temporary policy by the FDA allows restaurants to sell ingredients and bulk prepared foods direct to consumers, and allows food manufacturers to distribute foods intended for restaurant-use to grocery stores for purchase by consumers. This means grocery shoppers may see industrial sized bags of soup or other prepared items, with non-traditional nutrition information labels. Eggs by the flat, instead of by the dozen, have also been approved by a separate guidance document from the FDA. This temporary flexibility also allows restaurants to sell meal kits or raw ingredients in addition to their regular menu of takeout items.

“We appreciate all the great work being done by our industry partners to ensure the food supply remains safe and strong for Americans during these challenging times,” said Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association President & CEO Alex Baloga. “We value and support the flexibility of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to temporarily allow restaurants to sell bulk foods and ingredients to consumers, as well as thousands of our member grocery stores, to make sure the shelves continue to be stocked for millions of Pennsylvanians. We also understand and appreciate the flexibility in menu-labeling requirements through the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

The FDA also issued guidance offering restaurants and retail food establishments flexibility for menu labeling . Under normal circumstances, restaurants and retail food establishments that are a part of a chain of 20 or more locations must provide nutrition information for standard menu items. Recognizing that business practices have been required to change as a result of COVID-19 the FDA will not object to restaurants that do not meet requirements.

These federal policies will remain in effect, and enforced as such by Pennsylvania’s food safety inspectors, for the duration of the public health emergency related to COVID-19.

“The FDA’s proactive action to modify labeling requirements for the restaurant and food industry is instrumental in ensuring food is always accessible and never wasted during the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Redding. “Enjoy the new selections from local restaurants and don’t be afraid to pick up restaurant-sized options from your grocery store to feed your family. Keeping these products moving is essential to supporting Pennsylvania’s hard-working food supply chain.”

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to support local restaurants visiting CarryoutPA , a website with a comprehensive list of restaurants offering takeout, curbside, or delivery services during the state’s Stay at Home order.