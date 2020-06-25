PA Department of Labor and Industry discusses unemployment benefits at town hall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry hosted its fifth virtual town hall Thursday afternoon.
The topic was unemployment benefits. With such a huge surge in people applying for benefits, the state has been overwhelmed. People aren’t getting the money and they can’t even get through to a person to ask about it. The department, however, says to keep trying.
The number of laid-off workers applying for unemployment is decreasing, though. Last week, 1.4 million Pennsylvanians filed.
