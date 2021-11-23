Pa. Department of Labor and Industry donates 600 stuffed toys to children

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) donated nearly 600 stuffed toys that passed state inspections to the 32nd annual Holiday Wish program, Dauphin County Systems of Care, and New Hope Ministries.

According to state law, L&I must inspect all toys for content, choking hazards, and general safety. Because of this process, the department accumulates hundreds of toy samples each year. L&I has donated 3,200 toys over the past five years to various holiday gift drives.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

“With all the stuffed toys that come to our Harrisburg office for inspection, L&I staff consider ourselves to be part of Santa’s workshop,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “Partnering with the Holiday Wish program, Dauphin County Systems of Care and New Hope Ministries gives us a unique opportunity to provide children with the toys that pass inspection, giving the toys a good home and bringing joy to kids across Pennsylvania this holiday season.

The families and older adults sponsored for the event were identified through caseworkers at county assistance offices, a senior citizen complex servicing older adults in need and, a community action agency. They list a few gifts they would like to receive, and state employees, then choose to sponsor a family or individual. The program will reach nearly 200 Pennsylvania children this holiday season

The Holiday Wish program was started in 1989 by a small number of employees from the

Department of Human Services. Over the years, it has grown to include hundreds of employees

in numerous departments.