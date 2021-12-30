Pa. Department of Labor & Industry returned over $3.5M to workers in 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has released data on their investigations and returns to Pennsylvania workers in 2021. After investigating more than 4,000 complaints of alleged labor law violations, the department has returned more than $3.5 million in earned wages.

According to the release, more of the complaints investigated this past year was relevant to the Wage Payment and the Collection Law, the Minimum Wage Act, the Prevailing Wage Act, the Child Labor Act, and the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act.

“Pennsylvania workers are entitled to every dollar they earn, and that’s why the department’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance works so hard to hold employers accountable when they wrongfully withhold wages or violate any of Pennsylvania’s labor laws,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said.

Since 2015, the bureau has collected $38 million in unlawfully withheld wages from more than 7,500 employers. To learn more about the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, click here.