Pa. Diversity Coalition hosts summit in Harrisburg to promote diversity and inclusion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Diversity Coalition hosted a State of Black Pa. Summit at the Hilton Harrisburg to promote diversity and inclusion. It remains a top priority for the statewide organization.

Panelists included Tim DeFoor, state auditor general, and experts in the field of health, education, the justice system and business development. Organizers say the goal is to raise awareness about the importance of leveling the playing field so everyone can get a piece of the piece.

“We can together partner with those individuals that are already on the inside of these institutions to create these solutions to systemic change that we all yearn for however, it has yet to be realized,” Karl Singleton, Pa. Diversity Coalition, said.

Singleton says improving the education system in underserved communities is also key to improving diversity and inclusion across the board.