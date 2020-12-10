Pa. DUI Association hosts annual victims remembrance ceremony

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 2,000 people were honored Thursday during the annual DUI Victims Remembrance Ceremony.

Since the memorial garden was started along North Front Street in 2003, 2,300 names have been added brick by brick to remember the vicitms.

Typically the Pennyslvania DUI Association hosts up to 300 family members effected by impaired driving as well as highway safety officials and police.

They remember and celebrate the lives of those senselessly taken by reading all 2,300 names.

This year the ceremony was held on Facebook Live by way of Zoom because of COVID-19 concerns.

The victims range from unborn babies all the way up to an 88-year-old.

One woman who was a part of the ceremony lost her son Zachary Sweigert in an impaired driving crash in 2008. He was 20-years-old.

“To even have it virtually, at least we can have it,” said Missy Sweigert. “It’s nice to have someplace to go where our victims are remembered. It’s sad we even have to have it. “

Executive Director Stephen Erni says during the pandemic, despite presumably less cars on the road, crashes and fatalaties actaully went up.

“We hope that the victims will find the solitude. We hope the family members know that we are not giving up because of COVID,” Erni said. “We are not giving up on our efforts for a healthier and safer Pennsylvania.”