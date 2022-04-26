HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Performers and dance educators from across Pennsylvania came together to raise awareness in passing legislation for direct certification for dance education.

The organization called Pennsylvania Dance Education wants the state to require certification for dance instructors. Ralliers in attendance on Tuesday, April 26, said this is for the good of students in the performing arts.

“I did not realize that I could not actually go back to my own high school, which I learned dance from, and actually teach without certifications in one of the three: physical education, vocational, or communications. And so I got caught up in the resident artist, teaching artist pool,” said Chrisala Brown, REACT Research Assistant and Community Liason.