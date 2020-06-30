Pa. extends unemployment compensation benefits for 13 more weeks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced that people who exhaust their regular unemployment compensation and federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation may now qualify for 13 additional weeks of payments.

Extended Benefits are additional unemployment compensation benefits payable to qualified workers whenever the state’s unemployment rate reaches a certain level determined by law.

The current Extended Benefits period began May 3, 2020, but benefits are not payable until an individual has exhausted PEUC benefits. Extended Benefits payments will begin with the week ending July 4, 2020 and are payable only for weeks of unemployment during an Extended Benefits period.

Information about the EB program follows and will be sent by mail to all individuals who potentially qualify for the additional benefits.

The Department of Labor & Industry says you may be eligible if you are totally or partially unemployed; have exhausted your regular state benefits on your most recent UC claim, or your most recent UC benefit year has ended; and have received the maximum amount of PEUC that you were eligible to receive.

Additional eligibility information is available here.

Additional unemployment benefits information is available on L&I’s website.

