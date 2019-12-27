PA Farm Show begins next week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show is starting January 4 and abc27 got a preview of what’s new a 2020’s show!

Dave Smith, the executive director of the PA Dairymen’s Association and Miriam Miller with the Calving Corner talked to us about what’s in store at the show.

For more information and events at the 2020 farm show visit, farmshow.pa.gov.

The farm show runs from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

However, on Friday, January 3 from noon to 9 p.m. the food court only will be open.