PA Farm Show to unveil butter sculpture

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show starts this weekend but Thursday is the unveiling of the butter sculpture.

Made with about 1,000 pounds of butter, the sculpture is one of the big draws at the farm show.

Each year a different theme is chosen. Last year’s showcased the superheroes in Pennsylvania, including a soldier, doctor, firefighter and a dairy farmer all wearing capes and all given power by dairy products.

The American Dairy Association sponsors the sculpture each year. The butter is donated by the Land O’Lakes plant in Carlisle.

The grand reveal of the 2020 sculpture is Thursday at 11 a.m. It’s located in the main hall of the farm show complex.

The Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will be there.