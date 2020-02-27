Pa. Home and Garden Design Expo kicks off in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg’s Home and Garden Design Expo kicks off at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

The Home and Garden Design Expo is the largest home and garden show in Central Pa. and features hundreds of vendors, educational seminars, family-friendly activities and more.

The theme of this year’s expo is “Fresh Ideas in Full Bloom.” Visitors can expect to gather ideas, inspiration, and knowledge for how they can bring their home and garden dreams to life.

Each day will feature unique attractions including informative seminars, a skills contest for local technical school students, a Lego building competition for children, tiny smart home feature, beautiful landscape, and hardscape displays.

Students at Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School are putting their hard work on display at the expo by building a log cabin, workshop, cottage, and an outdoor pavilion. All of it will be sold at the end of the show and proceeds will benefit their scholarship and awards fund. The winners will be announced at the end of the show Sunday evening.

The cost to attend is $10 per person, $8 for military and seniors, and children 12 and under are free to attend. Parking at the Farm Show Complex is free. You can purchase tickets for the show at pahomeandgarden.com.

A full list of seminars and events will be posted at the show and on the website.

The expo kicks off on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The expo continues Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 1, from 10 a.m. and concludes at 6 p.m.