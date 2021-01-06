Pa. House Leaders respond to events in Washington D.C.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As riots and violent protests continue in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania House leaders released a statement regarding the events taking place in the U.S. Capitol building.

As stated by Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Center/Mifflin), “Any act of violence or destruction is a crime and should be treated as such.”

Cutler and Benninghoff condemned the violence and shared their condolences for individuals impacted by Wednesday’s events.

“An objection to the electoral process is within the rights of members of Congress and has been exercised by members from both sides of the aisle at different times in our nation’s history,” said Cutler and Benninghoff. “However, that process leads to debate and dialogue, not violence and mayhem.”

Pa. Capitol officials also announced that the Harrisburg building would close on Thursday, Jan. 7, advising all staff to work from home.