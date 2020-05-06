Pa. House Speaker slams Education Secretary for suggesting schools won’t reopen in fall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of Pennsylvania’s top Republicans is calling out Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera for comments he made about schools potentially not reopening in the fall.

“We’re going to track the data, and we’re going to hope for the best, but unless we can really work towards solving this pandemic and lessening the number of cases, there’s a chance that students may not return to school,” Rivera said to abc27 last Wednesday.

“Who are you to act like you’re the education dictator in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania without any input from legislators or publicly elected officials?” asked Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny).

Turzai was happy to give his public input on all things education. To start, he doesn’t think we’re exactly acing online learning.

“What’s occurring? Have you done an analysis across the state? Are the educators calling students with disabilities and their families each and every day?” he asked.

Turzai’s lack of faith is one of several reasons why he finds a continued closure unacceptable.

“Do you understand the pressures and the burdens that you’re putting on families? I know lots of young parents that are struggling to balance how they discipline and educate and love their kids,” Turzai said.

It’s a delicate balance that Turzai believes was thrown off by Rivera’s comments on school closures.

“Rash statements and judgment actually created and fostered depression, anxiety, and hopelessness,” Turzai said.

He said a simple return to statistics 101 show that Pennsylvania is ready to reopen schools in the fall. He said school-aged children are largely not impacted, and the commonwealth has ample beds and ventilators, with very few deaths.

“The costs are so significant that they outweigh what we are facing in terms of COVID,” he said.

Rivera told us last week that no matter what, safety will be the department’s top priority.

“We’re going to make sure that the health and welfare of our students is first and foremost, front and center,” Rivera said.

If schools aren’t open by Labor Day, the only things Turzai believes will be front and center are lost memories for students.

“You’re gonna wear it if you take away the dreams from those kids,” Turzai said.