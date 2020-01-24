Pa. joins lawsuit against 3D gun regulations

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania lawmakers are expected to make the final vote on a bill to provide more time to file charges or lawsuits over cases of sexual abuse after a debate roiled by last year’s grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests. A state House Republican spokesman says the chamber will vote Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, likely sending it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is joining a multi-state lawsuit challenging a federal regulation on 3D guns

Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted that he’s suing the President over his latest attempt to allow blueprints for 3D guns to be published online.

19 other attorneys generals are also part of the suit.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says a move by the Trump administration to allow 3D-printed gun files to be released on the internet would make it easier for terrorists and criminals to access weapons.

They argue posting this information could allow someone to create an unregistered and untraceable assault-style weapon.

Last year a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from doing this but now the White House is pursuing more formal rules to make it legal.