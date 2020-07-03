Pa. law requires insurance coverage for breast MRI, ultrasound

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state legislature passed, and Governor Wolf has signed into law, a bill requiring insurance coverage for MRI and ultrasounds for women with dense breasts and other high-risk factors for breast cancer.

The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition has long fought for this.

“This is a great victory for the women of Pennsylvania and the families that love them. We salute Governor Tom Wolf for signing SB 595, legislation we know will save women’s lives or greatly improve women’s lives by providing affordable access to the early detection of breast cancer,” said PBCC President and Founder Pat Halpin-Murphy. “We are now on the forefront of states across the country requiring insurers to cover breast MRIs and ultrasounds that women need. Thank you, chief sponsor Sen. Bob Mensch for your dedication to this bill and thank you, Governor Wolf, for taking this

historic action!”

Mammograms do not always see everything in women with very dense breasts but MRI and ultrasound do.

Under the law, the patient may be responsible for normal costs such as co-pays, co-insurance and/or deductibles based on the individual’s health insurance policy. The new law applies only to insurance companies that issue policies covered under Pennsylvania law. Implementation dates vary depending upon the patient’s particular insurance plan.

“Medical advancements have brought greater peace of mind to many women suffering from breast cancer,” said Sen. Bob Mensch. “Over the years, insurance coverages have been working to keep pace with these advancements to ensure the best possible outcomes for breast cancer victims. Senate Bill 595 brings the medical community and the insurance

community even closer together to provide better coverage and to hopefully provide greater health, comfort, and peace of mind to those suffering with this disease. Solutions are within our grasp, and Senate Bill 595 makes these potentials an even greater reality.”

