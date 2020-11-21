PA lawmaker files health complaint against colleagues for not masking, social distancing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is calling out her colleagues for not following coronavirus rules and she’s launching a complaint against them.

Democrat Representative Elizabeth Fiedler filed a complaint on Friday with the Department of Health about people not wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines inside of the statehouse.

“I chose to do this because of the unsafe working conditions that continue within the statehouse,” Fiedler said. “This is something that should be happening within the state capitol and right now it’s not.”

Meanwhile, others in the state are masking up.

“We see people in grocery stores, in daycares, in businesses across our communities practicing these very very basic precautions,” Fiedler said.

She thinks lawmakers should be held to the same standards.

“Why a number of people refuse to wear masks and refuse to take some of these precautions seriously I do not know,” Fiedler said.

As cases in the commonwealth continue to spike, she thinks the issue is critical now.

“I do worry about what will happen in the weeks and months to come. And I think we need to all be taking every precaution we can,” Fiedler said. “That includes making sure that we have safe working conditions, regardless of where we work. If we work in a grocery store, if we work in a barbershop, if we work in the state capitol.”

While she’s fighting for lawmakers to stay physically separated she hopes on this issue they can come together.

“To me, this is not, it should not be a partisan issue. It’s a matter of saving people’s lives and preventing suffering across our commonwealth,” Fiedler said.