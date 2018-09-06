PA lawmakers hold hearing on sexual misconduct bills

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) - Elizabeth Milito with the National Federation of Independent Business was one of several people called to speak to the House Labor and Industry Committee Thursday.

She's worried about the impact some requirements laid out in a package of workplace misconduct bills could have on Pennsylvania businesses.

"One-size-fits-all proposals are not good for small business owners," says Milito, "they need flexibility."

The seven bills discussed would do things like ban non-disclosure agreements, extend the statute of limitations on whistleblowers, and protect interns.



"All we're doing is talking about whether sexual harassment is good or bad."says Representative John Galloway. "It's so ridiculous, that it's difficult to sit here."



Galloway believes Republicans are simply running out the clock, since lawmakers only having a few days in session before the November elections.



Frustration is also brewing on the right.

Majority chair Rob Kauffman went after lawmakers he says are using the Me Too movement to score political points.

"I seriously considered canceling the hearing today because this committee will not be used as a prop in anyone's partisan, political activities." says Kauffman.

But while the hearing went on as planned, representative Galloway wasn't confident it would have any impact.

"Now all we're going to do coming out of this hearing is say 'we've got to hold another hearing.' Nothing is being done," Galloway said.



The full house returns to the capitol next week.