Pa. Liquor Control Board expands curbside pickup program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — 565 of the state’s nearly 600 Fine Wine and Good Spirit stores are now offering curbside service.

The Pa. Liquor Control Board says in addition to more locations participating in the program, there is more time to order and more flexibility with scheduling pickups.

Most stores will be offering pickups Monday through Saturday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., but some will have more limited hours.

They’ll be taking the first 50 to 100 orders a day by phone only.

Customers are required to pay by credit card, and can buy up to six bottles at a time.

The board says in its first four days of offering curbside pickup, it sold more than 38,000 orders, totaling to more than $3.6 million.

Still, customers faced difficulties ordering, including busy signals and long wait times.

“We ask customers to remain patient, and we’re hopeful that the more e-commerce and curbside pickup orders we can process, over time, the better we’ll be able to serve more and more Pennsylvanians through this pandemic,” said Pa. Liquor Control Board Chairman Tim Holden.

The board continues to expand its website too.

It now has more than 100 locations picking and packing e-commerce orders.

Customers can still only access the site at random times of the day so it doesn’t crash.

The state has made more than $7 million through online sales.

It’s unclear how much money has been lost from all of the stores being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The board usually provides more than a half a billion dollars a year to the state’s general fund.

