PA Liquor Control Board waives $27.7 million in 2021 Licensing fees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approved the forgiveness of over $27 million in 2021 licensing fees on Wednesday by a vote of 2-1.

Many businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 received the fee waiver, including restaurants, clubs, bars, and hotels.

Per Governor Tom Wolf’s request on Thursday, Oct. 22, the PLCB took this action to provide some relief to these struggling businesses. Liquor licenses, amusement permits, Sunday sale permits, and extended hours food licenses are among the list of fees being waived for 2021.

While these license fees will be waived through next year, licensees will still be required to file validation and renewal applications in a timely manner to keep licenses current and avoid late-filing fees.

Board Chairman Tim Holden believes the PCLB did its due diligence in evaluating their ability to waive licensing fees. “We believe it’s the right thing to do in support of our restaurants, bars, and gathering places, so we’re glad next year to ease the financial burden to some extent for these local businesses,” Holden said.

