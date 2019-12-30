Millionaire Raffle winning ticket sold in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The winning New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket number drawn for the seventh $100,000 weekly drawing was sold in Dauphin County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

The winning ticket number, 00325208, was randomly drawn from among more than 82,100 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Dec. 17 and Dec. 23.

The ticket was sold at Sheetz, at 9916 Allentown Boulevard in Grantville.

All $100,000 weekly drawing prizes must be claimed in person at one of the Lottery’s area offices and cannot be claimed at a retailer or by mail.

The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 4 features 6,000 cash prizes totaling more than $5 million. The drawing will award four prizes of $1 million; four prizes of $100,000; 100 prizes of $1,000; and 5,892 prizes of $100.

See official rules and prize claim instructions at palottery.com.