Pa. Move Over Law urges drivers to watch out for those working along roads

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Nov. 30 an equipment operator was working near the Gettysburg Interchange of the Turnpike and Route 15 when a van lost control and slid into him.

“Bob suffered several broken ribs, an injured shoulder and a concussion and very close to losing his life,” says Todd Leiss, Pa. Turnpike traffic incident management coordinator.

Two emergency responders have died this year while working along the side of the road.

Leiss says this happens far too often when people don’t slow down for workers or aren’t paying attention.

The State House and Senate passed the new Move Over bill at the end of October and it was signed into law by Governor Wolf.

This new bill will double the fines from the previous steer clear law, clarifies you need to move over and if you can’t, slow down to at least 20 MPH under the speed limit.

The Turnpike Commission is working on expanding awareness of the Move Over law between now and when it goes into effect April 27.