Pa. officials mourn Senator Arnold’s death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. Senator David Arnold, 49, passed away Sunday after battling brain cancer.

Arnold was the president of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association (PDAA) from 2016-2017. The PDAA released the following statement in wake of his death.

Dave Arnold leaves us with a legacy of a life well-lived. For those of us who had the pleasure of working with Dave, we will have many fond memories: his warm smile, his common-sense approach to issues, his relentless pursuit of justice, and his advocacy for victims of crime and safe communities.

Dave’s love for his family is what stands out most. His love and admiration for his wife Alicia were always apparent, matched only by how he practically glowed when he would talk about his daughter Reese and her successes, especially in athletics.

Professionally, Dave was a phenomenal district attorney and an extraordinary advocate in the courtroom. He so ably led PDAA during his term as president (2015-2017) and continued to contribute to our mission as communications chair until he was sworn in as state Senator in January 2020.

Dave Arnold was our colleague and our friend. He left this world way too early. But in his time with us, Dave made a difference to his family, his staff, his profession, and to his community.

We were fortunate to know Dave Arnold, and Pennsylvania is a better place because of him.”

Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association