Pa. purchases over 2,500 acres of farms to preserve for state’s food security

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program announced the purchase of 2,638 acres on 30 farms across 16 counties, preserving them from future development, according to the Pa. Dept. of Agriculture on Thursday.

These preserved farms will be protected from future commercial, industrial or residential development as they represent the Commonwealth’s targeted investment in the future of agricultural security.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen vividly how crucial our farms are for food in our stores and on our tables,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Ensuring that farms stay farms instead of becoming warehouses or parking lots is an investment in all of our futures, and one of the most effective partnerships among farmers and government at every level.”

The farms purchased on Thursday include crop, cattle, sheep, goat, and dairy operations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, and other counties.

The farms are as followed: