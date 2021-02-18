Pa. purchases over 2,500 acres of farms to preserve for state’s food security

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program announced the purchase of 2,638 acres on 30 farms across 16 counties, preserving them from future development, according to the Pa. Dept. of Agriculture on Thursday.
These preserved farms will be protected from future commercial, industrial or residential development as they represent the Commonwealth’s targeted investment in the future of agricultural security.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen vividly how crucial our farms are for food in our stores and on our tables,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Ensuring that farms stay farms instead of becoming warehouses or parking lots is an investment in all of our futures, and one of the most effective partnerships among farmers and government at every level.”
The farms purchased on Thursday include crop, cattle, sheep, goat, and dairy operations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, and other counties.
The farms are as followed:
- The Rachel Mignogna Farm #1, a 21-acre crop and livestock operation
- The Foertsch Farm 2020 #2, a 102-acre crop and livestock operation
- The Christ S., Jr. and Martha F. Petersheim Farm, a 54-acre crop and livestock operation
- The Terry L. and Nancy M. Stauffer Farm, an 88-acre livestock operation
- The Emanuel K. Fannie S. Stoltzfus Farm, an 82-acre crop and livestock operation
- The Kenneth E. and Patricia Ann Dietch Farm, a 31-acre crop operation
- The Alvin M. and Pauline G. Weaver Farm, a 116-acre crop and livestock operation
- The James L. Jr. and Lorretta L. Long Farm, an 87-acre crop operation
- The Keith W. Eckel Farm #1, a 79-acre crop operation
- The Kathy M. Everett Farm #1, a 147-acre crop operation
- The A. Omer, Charmayne Brubaker Farm, a 45-acre sheep and goat operation
- The Levi S. and Ruth Ann Kauffman Farm, a 77-acre crop operation
- The Lorna and Bartnick Nolt and Karen M. & Amos Conley Farms, a 70-acre crop operation
- The Warren Z. and Linda M. Sensenig Farm, a 110- acre dairy operation
- The Edward L. and Debra A. Zug Farm #2, a 29-acre crop operation
- The Douglas and Karen Beatty Farm, a 93-acre crop and livestock operation
- The S. Cleason and Mary Joyce Nolt Farm, an 87-acre crop and livestock operation
- The Larry Lew Hower Estate, a 71-acre crop operation
- The Richard and Patricia R. Hughes Farm, a 43-acre crop operation
- The Mark A. and Katherine Lichtenwalner Farm, a 135-acre crop operation
- The Joseph and Patricia Gans Farm, a 274-acre crop operation
- The Paul H. et al Deck Farm, a 115-acre crop operation
- The David F. and Diane M. Friedman Farm, a 34-acre crop operation
- The Brad J. and Allyson Weinhofer Farm, a 74-acre crop operation
- The Alfred D. Nagle Farm, a 99-acre crop operation
- The Myra L. and Smith, Paul R. & Gordon E. Deitrich Farm, a 61-acre crop operation
- The Richard O. Grace, Michael and Jamie Noll Farm, a 105-acre crop operation
- The Ronald E. Coleman Farm #2, a 161-acre crop and livestock operation
- The Glen A. and Susan E. Daugherty Farm #3, a 32-acre crop operation
- The David S. and Janet D. Evans Farm #1, a 117-acre crop and livestock operation