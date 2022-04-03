HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual tradition was back at the farm show after the COVID-19 pandemic put it on hold for two years.

The Pennsylvania Relief Sale wrapped up on Saturday, April 3 in Harrisburg. 330 quilts were on sale. A new feature this year was that people could place bids online and in person.

All the proceeds benefit the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) as it works to help people suffering across the world.

“I just think the work of the United Mennonite Central Committee is so important and I am very excited to be part of their work in this way. To raise money for people who are in need of things that we take for granted,” Sharon Swartzentruber of the relief sale quilt committee said.

Part of the proceeds will go to help refugees from Ukraine and other parts of the world that MCC supports.