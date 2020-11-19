Pa. restaurants are asking legislature for support to survive COVID

Restaurants are struggling to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic with the loss of revenue.
Owners have rallied across the state on Wednesday to urge the government for fewer restrictions and more financial support.
