Pa. Scholastic Football Coaches Association announces Memorial Day Weekend 2020 & Big 33 cancellation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association is canceling all of the major events surrounding Memorial Day Weekend 2020.

These public events include the Big 33 Football Classic, East-West Game, a first-ever PSFCA High School Combine, USA Football 1st Down Clinic, Military Murph Competition, and the Big 33 Fan Experience.

The Scholastic Football Coaches Association says due to the uncertainty of the weeks ahead with the Coronavirus constraints placed upon each individual, our schools, families, and the organizations and businesses that help make this holiday weekend one of the best in the country, they cannot move forward in holding these events.

Currently, the Association is contacting all entities associated with the game and festivities. They’re also exploring ways to honor all of the highly talented 2020 athletes, players, cheerleaders, and buddies.

The Association is looking forward to planning the 2021 games and festivities, and know that they will be better than ever.