PA school districts launch incentive programs for substitute teachers

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Schools across the state are having trouble finding substitute teachers, prompting districts to get creative to recruit candidates.

Mechanicsburg is only one of several Pennsylvania school districts that have launched an incentive program to attract substitute teachers.

“It’ll run through the 2019-2020 school year and it’s available to eligible teacher substitutes who substitute at least five days in a given month or ten days in a given month,” said Greg Longwell, the director of business operations and CFO at Mechanicsburg Area School District.

Mechanicsburg substitute teachers will receive $75 extra if they reach the five-day mark, and $160 if they reach ten days.

The district offers also offers a guest teacher program.

If you have a Bachelor’s degree, you can substitute for the school district,” said Longwell. “It kind of highlights things like classroom management, lesson planning.”

A lack of subs is impacting districts of all sizes, across the state.

Susquenita is utilizing any and all resources in an attempt to address the shortage.

“The problem probably stems in part from the number of certified teachers coming out of college,” said Longwell.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Education did not respond to ABC27’s interview request Thursday.

The State System of Higher Education says the number of students at state universities has dropped, corresponding with lower education major enrollment.

In fall 2009, there were nearly 31,000 education majors. By fall 2018, that number dropped to less than 17,500.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Education has tried to renew interest in teaching. Last year, it gave eight schools hundreds of thousands of dollars to develop year-long residency programs.

Mechanicsburg and Susquenita‘s district websites have information about their application processes.