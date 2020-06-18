Pa. Senate discusses police reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two state Senate committees will continue discussing police reform Thursday.

Wednesday, lawmakers discussed violence towards minorities. Both Democrats and Republicans agree on several changes including creating a database of officers with a record of being reprimanded.

“There should be no place in our system for someone who not be wearing a badge and have that kind of authority over people,” said Lisa Baker (r) chair, judiciary committee.

“One bad cop can destroy the reputation of cops around the nation. One bad cop can ruin the trust that copes have attempting to build up,” said Art Haywood (d) Philadelphia/Montgomery.

The bills to be discussed would also improve officer training and education, appoint a special prosecutor for cases involving officer-involved shootings, and ban chokeholds.