Pa. Senator David Arnold passes away at age 49

Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sunday morning Pa. Senator David Arnold Jr. passed away after battling brain cancer.

The 49-year-old senator had his wife and daughter by his side when he passed away peacefully.

Senator Arnold’s family has requested that contributions may be directed to the Penn State Cancer Institute in his honor instead of flowers.

They ask the checks be made payable to Penn State University and include “Brain Cancer Institute Research” in the memo line to honor Arnold.

Arnold represented Pa.’s 48th senatorial district which encompassed Lebanon, Dauphin and York Counties.

