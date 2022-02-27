HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — A show of solidarity and support for Ukraine was on display on Saturday night in Harrisburg.

The State Capitol Building was lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian Flag on the night of Saturday, Feb 26.

Governor Tom Wolf condemned the war in Ukraine on Thursday, Feb 24 by releasing the following statement.